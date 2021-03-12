Friday, March 12, 2021  | 27 Rajab, 1442
Netflix considering crackdown on password sharing

Streaming giant has 200m subscribers

Posted: Mar 12, 2021
Posted: Mar 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Netflix considering crackdown on password sharing

Photo Courtesy: Netflix

Sharing your Netflix account with other people may not be possible anymore as the company is looking at ways to curb password sharing for business and security reasons.

“The test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorised to do so,” Netflix spokesperson said, according to CNN.

A test is being carried out by Netflix on a selected number of users, who receive a notification to verify their account with either a text or an email. It allows users to verify later, with the pop-up showing up again. Viewers will be asked to set up a new account if they can’t confirm they are authorised users.

Netflix’s terms of service state that accounts “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”

It has yet to be decided if this new feature will be rolled out across the network.  

In 2020, Netflix gained roughly 37 million new subscribers and has over 200 million subscribers.

