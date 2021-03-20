Saturday, March 20, 2021  | 5 Shaaban, 1442
My dad used to sing in a mosque: Priyanka Chopra

She will appear on Oprah next week

Posted: Mar 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Mar 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: YouTube/OWN

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has opened up about her secular upbringing in India.

“I was aware of Christianity because I grew up in convent school,” Priyanka said in her upcoming interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey. “My dad used to sing in a mosque and I was aware of Islam.”

Priyanka said this in response to Oprah’s question about her spiritual foundation, which she has written about in her memoir Unfinished

“My family really believed in a higher power,” she said. “My father used to say every religion has a different face in the same direction.”

Unfinished was released on February 9 and made headlines due to its revelations about the pressure of adhering to strict beauty standards in Bollywood. She has written about Pakistan-India relations as well, hoping for peace between the two countries.

Priyanka was last seen in Netflix’s The White Tiger, which has been nominated for Adapted Screenplay at the 93rd Academy Awards set to take place on April 25.

Islam oprah Priyanka Chopra
 
