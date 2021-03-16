My children helped me survive depression, says Meesha Shafi

Singer-songwriter Meesha Shafi has revealed that her children helped her survive through depression for three years.

“As a mother of two, being strong for them has really kept me going,” Meesha said. “[They] got me out of the dark recess of suicidal depression over the past three years.”

Photo: Twitter/Meesha Shafi

On Monday, a number of Indian publications claimed that Meesha had been given a three-year sentence in a defamation case filed by Ali Zafar. Ali sued the Boom Boom singer after she went public with sexual harassment claims against him.

Meesha remarked speaking out against sexual harassment was “way more exhausting than being groped”.

Photo: Twitter/Meesha Shafi

After Meesha was asked how she deals with propaganda and misinformation, she gave fans a sneak peek into a day in her life, which included preparing pulao for her children, self-care and meditation, and finding support in her husband.

Photo: Twitter/Meesha Shafi

In April 2018, Shafi took to Twitter to accuse Zafar of physically harassing her on ‘more than one occasion.’ “This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind,” she said. In response, Zafar filed a defamation suit against Shafi.

He denied the allegations and wants her to pay restitution for the damage to his reputation and leveling false allegations against him.

Since then the two have been engaged in a legal battle.