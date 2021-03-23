Tuesday, March 23, 2021  | 8 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Culture

Mathira is tired of people calling her ‘plastic’

Says she's happy the way she looks

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Mathira is tired of people calling her ‘plastic’

Photo: Instagram/Mathira

TV show host Mathira has snapped back at trolls accusing them of spreading rumours about her getting cosmetic surgeries.

“I’m chubby and I am happy,” said Mathira. “Who are you to shame me?”

Photo: Instagram/Mathira

Mathira appeared on To Be Honest hosted by Tabish Hashmi last week, where she talked about her experiences dealing with trolls and why she loves Pakistan despite all the criticism she receives. The show instantly topped the trends on YouTube and Twitter, becoming the most-watched episode with over two million views.

“I am so tired of people saying I’ve done implants,” Mathira said. “It’s a shame as I have hormonal imbalances.”

The host remarked she will not lie about surgeries if she does ever get them.

“I have put on weight, but please stop this nonsense of calling me plastic,” she said.

Last week, Mehwish Hayat was in the news for stopping host Vasay Chaudhry when he joked about Ahmad Ali Butt’s weight on his show Ghabrana Mana Hai.

“No body shaming in front of me,” she told him.

Actor Aiman Khan too came under fire when she suggested Mawra Hocane put on some weight as she looked “too skinny”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
body shaming mathira
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mehwish Hayat calls out Vasay Chaudhry for body-shaming
Mehwish Hayat calls out Vasay Chaudhry for body-shaming
Sherry Rehman shares her Bombay Bakery memories
Sherry Rehman shares her Bombay Bakery memories
My dad used to sing in a mosque: Priyanka Chopra
My dad used to sing in a mosque: Priyanka Chopra
Hania Aamir is unapologetic about using beauty filters
Hania Aamir is unapologetic about using beauty filters
I faced workplace discrimination while pregnant, says Asma Shirazi
I faced workplace discrimination while pregnant, says Asma Shirazi
Zoya Nasir calls out Noor Bukhari for shaming a bride
Zoya Nasir calls out Noor Bukhari for shaming a bride
Mardan bride demands books worth Rs100,000 in mehr
Mardan bride demands books worth Rs100,000 in mehr
David Beckham backed Momin Saqib’s One Million Meals campaign
David Beckham backed Momin Saqib’s One Million Meals campaign
Over 300 million people are celebrating Nowruz
Over 300 million people are celebrating Nowruz
Mehwish Hayat: Celebrate Riz Ahmed’s performance, not religion
Mehwish Hayat: Celebrate Riz Ahmed’s performance, not religion
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.