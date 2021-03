Your browser does not support the video tag.

Naila from Charsadda has proved that books are more valuable than cars, houses or gold.

Naila, who is a writer and an avid reader, has demanded books worth Rs100,000 in haq mehr. She said that a number of women want gold and money, but she asked for books. “How can we expect people to value books when we ourselves aren’t,” said Naila.

Her husband Sajjad holds a PhD in Pashto.