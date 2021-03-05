Man blocks Ajay Devgn’s car for not supporting protesting farmers

He was arrested and then released on bail

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s car was blocked by a man who wanted to know why the actor did not support the protesting farmers, Times of India reported.

“The incident took place around 10:30am,” a police official said. “Rajdeep Singh stopped Devgn’s car and demanded to know why he had not spoken in support of the protesting farmers.”

Maharashtra: A person has been arrested for stopping actor Ajay Devgan’s car over his tweet regarding farmers’ protest, in Goregaon area of Mumbai today morning, say police pic.twitter.com/QG9Nc3CxF6 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2021

On Tuesday, Ajay’s car was stopped outside Film City by Rajdeep, a driver from Punjab. “He is against Punjab,” shouted Rajdeep.

He was upset over the actor’s tweet warning people “not to fall for propaganda against Indian policies”, following which he was accused of being insensitive towards farmers.

Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting 🙏🏼#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 3, 2021

Some people also remarked it was a shame that international stars such as Rihanna raised the issue and Bollywood actors did not.

Chamcha! So easy for you to put a tweet out sitting in comfort. Send your oldies out for 1 day in that cold and you’ll understand what they are going through! The sad thing is it took a GLOBAL star like @rihanna to you wake you guys up. #shameonyoubollywood — JAZ DHAMI (@THEJAZDHAMI) February 3, 2021

Shame? For what? For people around the world being able to see the inhumane actions of the Indian government? — Suki Kaur Padda (@SukiPadda) February 3, 2021

A case was registered against Rajdeep, but he was later released on bail.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting since November 26 in camps on the outskirts of New Delhi against the deregulation of India’s agriculture sector, AFP reported.

The protests have divided the country, with several accusing the protestors of having an anti-state agenda. The government also cut off internet in the capital New Delhi in a bid to stop protests, international media has reported.