Man blocks Ajay Devgn’s car for not supporting protesting farmers

He was arrested and then released on bail

Posted: Mar 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Man blocks Ajay Devgn’s car for not supporting protesting farmers

Photo: Instagram/Ajay Devgn

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s car was blocked by a man who wanted to know why the actor did not support the protesting farmers, Times of India reported.

“The incident took place around 10:30am,” a police official said. “Rajdeep Singh stopped Devgn’s car and demanded to know why he had not spoken in support of the protesting farmers.”

On Tuesday, Ajay’s car was stopped outside Film City by Rajdeep, a driver from Punjab. “He is against Punjab,” shouted Rajdeep.

He was upset over the actor’s tweet warning people “not to fall for propaganda against Indian policies”, following which he was accused of being insensitive towards farmers.

Some people also remarked it was a shame that international stars such as Rihanna raised the issue and Bollywood actors did not.

A case was registered against Rajdeep, but he was later released on bail.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting since November 26 in camps on the outskirts of New Delhi against the deregulation of India’s agriculture sector, AFP reported.

The protests have divided the country, with several accusing the protestors of having an anti-state agenda. The government also cut off internet in the capital New Delhi in a bid to stop protests, international media has reported.

MOST READ
130-year-old tunnel opened for public in Abbottabad
Yumna Zaidi disappointed after PEMRA issues notice to her drama
When Russia was crazy for Disco Deewane
Irrfan Khan’s son says he loves Pakistani dramas
Moen jo Daro: A 5,000-year-old architectural marvel
Veteran film actor Ejaz Durrani passes away in Lahore
Prince Harry worried ‘history repeating itself’ with Meghan
Imran Abbas, Ertugrul’s Celal Al sing Dil Dil Pakistan
Muniba Mazari is a bride in this fashion film
What could have saved Ali Sadpara? His manager explains
 
 
 
 
 
