Monday, March 1, 2021  | 16 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Malala wants India and Pakistan to become true friends

Calls for protection of minorities, right to protest

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Malala wants India and Pakistan to become true friends

Photo: Instagram/Malala

Activist Malala Yousafzai said the philosophy of borders and divisions doesn’t work anymore and people in India and Pakistan want to live peacefully.

“It is my dream to see India and Pakistan become good friends,” said Malala at the virtual edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival on Sunday. “You can continue watching Pakistani dramas, we can continue watching Bollywood movies and enjoying cricket matches.”

Malala was speaking about her book I Am Malala: The Story of the Girl Who Stood Up for the Education and was Shot by the Taliban. “You are an Indian and I a Pakistani and we are completely fine, then why is this hatred created between us?”

She said the real enemies of both nations are poverty, inequality and discrimination, which should be fought in union. It is also her dream to see every girl have access to quality education.

“Minorities are at risk,” she said. “Be it Hindus and Christians in Pakistan, Muslims, Dalits and other minorities in India. It is not religion, but an exploitation of power.”

She praised the Indian women’s struggle for human rights and called their work “empowering and inspiring”, but also raised concerns over internet shutdown and arrests of peaceful activists.

At age 17, Malala became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

FaceBook WhatsApp
India jaipur literature festival malala yousafzai Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian soldiers recreate Dananeer’s viral ‘pawri’ video
Indian soldiers recreate Dananeer’s viral ‘pawri’ video
Balochistan’s Hinglaj temple and its Muslim devotees
Balochistan’s Hinglaj temple and its Muslim devotees
This thaal of 'gold biryani' costs Rs43,275
This thaal of ‘gold biryani’ costs Rs43,275
YouTube to roll out parent-approved accounts for tweens
YouTube to roll out parent-approved accounts for tweens
Pakistan provides third-biggest labour for software, creative services online: ILO
Pakistan provides third-biggest labour for software, creative services online: ILO
Mahira Khan shares why she attends Aurat March every year
Mahira Khan shares why she attends Aurat March every year
Corporal punishment shouldn't be used to discipline students: Shehzad Roy
Corporal punishment shouldn’t be used to discipline students: Shehzad Roy
Omair Rana advises PEMRA to do what’s right, not popular
Omair Rana advises PEMRA to do what’s right, not popular
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar yells at journalist
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar yells at journalist
Watch Ali Gul Pir jam with nine international musicians
Watch Ali Gul Pir jam with nine international musicians
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.