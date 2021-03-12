Friday, March 12, 2021  | 27 Rajab, 1442
Maheen Khan calls Harry, Meghan’s Oprah interview ‘a spectacle’

Says it left her appalled

Photo: Instagram/Maheen Khan

Designer Maheen Khan was shocked by Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s explosive Oprah interview.

“I don’t agree,” said Maheen in response to a tweet calling for the abolition of British monarchy after the Queen. “Monarchy is what makes Britain Great Britain.”

Harry and Meghan sat down for a tell-all interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night. It instantly topped Twitter trends as the couple’s shocking revelations made headlines, including Meghan accusing the royals of racism. 

“I am appalled at the shocking interview,” said Maheen. “Which one of us has not suffered in-laws, racist or not? But this spectacle is unacceptable.” 

Many people lauded Harry and Meghan for speaking out against discriminaton, while some accused Meghan of playing the “colour card”, including Bollywood actor and host Simi Garewal.

The White House praised the couple, saying that it takes great courage to share one’s mental health struggles. 

Maheen Khan Meghan Markle oprah Prince Harry racism
 
