Lollywood veteran Zeba Begum was hospitalised today, Tuesday, after her health worsened in Lahore.

According to family sources, Zeba will be taken to Islamabad by ambulance if her health doesn’t improve.

Zeba was married to actor Muhammad Ali in 1966, who was popularly known as Shahenshah e Jazbaat.

The couple ruled the screens for years, working in more than 75 films together.