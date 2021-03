Mumtaz knows the lyrics of all her songs

Mumtaz from Lahore's Johar Town not only looks like the late folksinger Reshma but also sings like her.

The 35-year-old has never had a television or radio at home, but she memorised the lyrics wherever she heard songs.

Mumtaz's husband encouraged her to pursue her passion for singing and she hopes to showcase her talent on a music platform.