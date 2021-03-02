Tuesday, March 2, 2021  | 17 Rajab, 1442
Irrfan Khan’s son says he loves Pakistani dramas

Shares screenshot of chat with late actor

Posted: Mar 2, 2021
Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil just confessed his love for Pakistani dramas.

“Pakistani television is one of my loved indulgences,” said Babil.

Last week, Babil shared a screenshot from his chat with Irrfan, in which the late actor was asking his son to call him when he woke up.

“This was intense on a level I could not explain,” said Babil. “I was deleting unnecessary chats from my WhatsApp and I found this.”

Photo: Instagram/Babil

Journalist Maria Memon commented on the post with a heart emoticon. Babil reacted to this with his comment about the Pakistani drama industry.  

On Irrfan’s 54th birthday, Babil had revealed that his father never believed in celebrating birthdays and told him not to remember them.

Irrfan passed away aged 53 on April 29 last year after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine cancer. His last movie was Angrezi Medium (2020). 

