Tuesday, March 9, 2021  | 24 Rajab, 1442
Iqra Aziz dedicates Women’s Day to Neelo Begum

Thank you for inspiring us all, she says

Posted: Mar 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: Instagram/Iqra Aziz

Actor Iqra Aziz dedicated the International Women’s Day to the late Lollywood veteran Neelo Begum and all the strong women working at home and out.

“Recently, we lost one of the strongest women the world has seen,” said Iqra. “A very fine actor, an amazing wife and a wonderful mother.”

Iqra said the whole country feels proud of Neelo Begum and her achievements. 

Photo: Instagram/Iqra Aziz

“Thank you for inspiring us all,” she said.

Neelo was the mother of actor Shaan Shahid. She began her career with Bhowani Junction in 1956 at the age of 12. Some of her famous movies include Zarqa, Do Rastey and Ghoongat.

Neelo passed away aged 80 on January 31, 2021.

MOST READ
Will offer Aishwarya tea if we meet, says Pakistani lookalike
When Russia was crazy for Disco Deewane
Yumna Zaidi disappointed after PEMRA issues notice to her drama
Irrfan Khan’s son says he loves Pakistani dramas
Funny Heist: banter between robber, shopkeeper in Pakistan goes viral
What could have saved Ali Sadpara? His manager explains
Imran Abbas, Ertugrul’s Celal Al sing Dil Dil Pakistan
Javeria Saud’s Aurat Gardi endorses Mera Jism, Meri Marzi
This is the sound of Karachi’s last Sarangi player
Ali Kazmi’s Funny Boy is contending for an Oscar
 
 
 
 
 
