Iqra Aziz dedicates Women’s Day to Neelo Begum

Actor Iqra Aziz dedicated the International Women’s Day to the late Lollywood veteran Neelo Begum and all the strong women working at home and out.

“Recently, we lost one of the strongest women the world has seen,” said Iqra. “A very fine actor, an amazing wife and a wonderful mother.”

Iqra said the whole country feels proud of Neelo Begum and her achievements.

Photo: Instagram/Iqra Aziz

“Thank you for inspiring us all,” she said.

Neelo was the mother of actor Shaan Shahid. She began her career with Bhowani Junction in 1956 at the age of 12. Some of her famous movies include Zarqa, Do Rastey and Ghoongat.

Neelo passed away aged 80 on January 31, 2021.

