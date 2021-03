She is a Pride of Performance recipient

Make-up blogger Ridda Naqvi has made it big on Instagram. She suffers from Down Syndrome.

Ridda is popular with a number of celebrities, with actor Zara Noor Abbas being her biggest fan. She was awarded the Pride of Performance last week. Rida’s dream is to build a school to educate girls who can’t afford it.