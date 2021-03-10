Indian lawmaker wants title of Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi changed

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming Gangubai Kathiawadi has become the latest film to irk Indian politicians, according to Mumbai Mirror.

“Gangubai Kathiawadi shows Kamathipura in a bad light,” Maharashtra Congress lawmaker Amin Patel said on Monday. “Kamathipura in the 1960s was different from what it is today.”

Kamathipura is a neighbourhood in Mumbai, formerly known as “Lal Bazaar”. The film, set in the 1960s, shows Alia as Gangubai who is one of the most respected and powerful women in Kamathipura.

Amin argued that women in Kamathipura today are excelling in different professions and demanded the film’s title be changed.

The residents of Kamathipura are reportedly upset over its depiction in the film, calling it a “blatant misrepresentation”.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the book The Mafia Queens of Bollywood by the Indian author Hussain Zaidi, and tells the story of a brothel owner of the same name. It is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A teaser for the film was released on February 24, 2021.

