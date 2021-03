It’s colour everywhere! Hindus are celeberating Holi, the festival of colours, around the world today. The ancient festival marks the end of winter and the victory of good over evil.

Here are some pictures of the festival from around the world.

Students in Lahore celebrate Holi. – AFP

People crowd at a roadside shop to buy colours and ‘Gulal’ a coloured powder used in Holi celebrations in India’s Allahabad. – AFP



A roadside vendor sells ‘Gulal’ a coloured powder used in Holi celebrations in India’s Allahabad. – AFP

Students in Lahore celebrate Holi. – AFP

Hindu women beat a man with sticks as they traditionally celebrate the Lathmar Holi, near a temple in Barsana village of India’s Uttar Pradesh. – AFP

Revellers play with coloured powders as they celebrate Holi in Kathmandu. – AFP

The celebrations are not as huge this year because of the pandemic.