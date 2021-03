A number of celebrities attended the Pakistan Day parade held on Thursday at the Shakarparian ground in Islamabad.

“All set for Pakistan Day,” said Imran Ashraf, sharing photos of himself in an off-white sherwani.

The parade was scheduled to take place on March 23, but was delayed due to inclimate weather conditions.