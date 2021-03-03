Wednesday, March 3, 2021  | 18 Rajab, 1442
Imran Abbas, Ertugrul’s Celal Al sing Dil Dil Pakistan

Posted: Mar 3, 2021
Actor Imran Abbas had a jam session with Turkish star Celal Al.

“May this brotherhood between Pakistan and Turkey remain forever,” said Imran.

The actor posted a video of himself with Turkish star Celal, who played Abdul Rehman Alp on the popular series Diriliş: Ertuğrul. The two are jamming to the late Junaid Jamshed’s popular song Dil Dil Pakistan inside a car.

“Dil Dil Pakistan, Can Can Türkiye (Jaan Jaan Turkey),” Celal commented.

Imran posted pictures of Celal feeding him Turkish delight. “Thank you, brother, for coming over to see me and bringing Turkish delight,” Imran said.

Last week, Celal hosted actors Reema Khan, Sadia Khan, Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed in Turkey.

