Wednesday, March 3, 2021  | 18 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
X

vs
HOME > Culture

I really like my skin, Syra Yousuf tells trolls

Actor was trolled for looking ‘older’

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
I really like my skin, Syra Yousuf tells trolls

Photo: Instagram/Syra Yousuf

Actor Syra Yousuf has the best response for trolls who said she does not have beautiful skin.

“I really like my skin,” said Syra.

Photo: Instagram/Syra Yousuf

Syra posted a photo of herself this week featuring makeup and styling by her sister Palwasha.

Photo: Instagram/Palwasha Yousuf

But the bullies, seeing her real skin up close, started making insensitive comments (now deleted). 

Photo: Instagram/Palwasha Yousuf

Some, however, also praised the actor’s look and called her look beautiful. 

Syra was seen in Atif Aslam’s song Raat. which also featured Mansha Pasha and model Kiran Malik.

FaceBook WhatsApp
palwasha yousuf Syra Yousuf
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
syra yousuf
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
130-year-old tunnel opened for public in Abbottabad
130-year-old tunnel opened for public in Abbottabad
Irrfan Khan’s son says he loves Pakistani dramas
Irrfan Khan’s son says he loves Pakistani dramas
Balochistan’s Hinglaj temple and its Muslim devotees
Balochistan’s Hinglaj temple and its Muslim devotees
When Russia was crazy for Disco Deewane
When Russia was crazy for Disco Deewane
Veteran film actor Ejaz Durrani passes away in Lahore
Veteran film actor Ejaz Durrani passes away in Lahore
Yumna Zaidi disappointed after PEMRA issues notice to her drama
Yumna Zaidi disappointed after PEMRA issues notice to her drama
This thaal of 'gold biryani' costs Rs43,275
This thaal of ‘gold biryani’ costs Rs43,275
YouTube to roll out parent-approved accounts for tweens
YouTube to roll out parent-approved accounts for tweens
Prince Harry worried 'history repeating itself' with Meghan
Prince Harry worried ‘history repeating itself’ with Meghan
Mahira Khan shares why she attends Aurat March every year
Mahira Khan shares why she attends Aurat March every year
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.