I really like my skin, Syra Yousuf tells trolls

Actor Syra Yousuf has the best response for trolls who said she does not have beautiful skin.

“I really like my skin,” said Syra.

Photo: Instagram/Syra Yousuf

Syra posted a photo of herself this week featuring makeup and styling by her sister Palwasha.

Photo: Instagram/Palwasha Yousuf

But the bullies, seeing her real skin up close, started making insensitive comments (now deleted).

Photo: Instagram/Palwasha Yousuf

Some, however, also praised the actor’s look and called her look beautiful.

Syra was seen in Atif Aslam’s song Raat. which also featured Mansha Pasha and model Kiran Malik.

