HOME > Culture

I faced workplace discrimination while pregnant, says Asma Shirazi

Journalist discusses misogyny in Pakistan media

Posted: Mar 17, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
I faced workplace discrimination while pregnant, says Asma Shirazi

Photo: Pakistan Media Updates

TV journalist Asma Shirazi has revealed that she was discouraged from working in the newsroom when she was pregnant with her first child.

“I was told I couldn’t do my show five days a week just because I was pregnant,” she said. 

On Tuesday, Asma Shiraz featured on the panel at a webinar titled Unpacking the Media Coverage of Aurat March with journalist Zebunnisa Burki. She shared her experience of working in a newsroom while pregnant when asked how having more women can make a difference in reporting on women-related issues and events, such as Aurat March.

“I resisted people telling me that,” she said, “but I felt I was being shunned because of my pregnancy.” 

Asma added that women in newsrooms, both at desks and in the field, are considered “useless” when they are pregnant.

She called out media house owners who think women can’t work under pressure and are not fit for senior editorial positions. 

