Music streaming platform Patari has released a playlist comprising 10 national anthem covers on Pakistan Day, which was yesterday.

The covers have been composed by 10 artists using a different instrument each.

Photo: Instagram/Patari

Junoon — Electric Guitar

Grehan — Matki and sitar

Khumariyaan — Rubaab

Baig — Synthesizer

Lenny Massey — Saxophone

Casim Mehmood — Harmonica

Leo Twins — Violin

Ustad Abdullah Khan — Shehnai

Quadrum — Drum

Xulfi, Ahmed and M Afandi — Tabla and sitar