Culture

Hania Aamir says people missed her point on colourism

She was criticised for using a beauty filter

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Actor Hania Aamir said there’s nothing wrong with using a beauty filter unless there’s pressure to do so.

“It’s about being comfortable with who you are and doing things because you want to do them,” said Hania in a series of videos. “If I want to use a beauty filter because I want to, it’s fine.”

Hania came under fire this week after she posted a video telling people to own their skin while using a filter that enhanced her lashes, skin and lips on Instagram.  

“How long will we keep getting insecure about the way we look?” she remarked.

After being accused of “double standards”, Hania said her point on colourism was missed and people failed to look at the bigger picture.

“Let’s not kill the whole conversation and pit women against women because you don’t understand my point of view,” she said. “Please think positively.”

Hania has been vocal about women’s skin problems and has called for normalising acne.

colourism Hania Aamir Hania Amir Instagram Women
 
