Hania Aamir is unapologetic about using beauty filters

Actor Hania Aamir has admitted that she uses beauty filters on Instagram and said there’s nothing wrong about it.

“My nose is not this pointed, cheekbones not that high and my eyebrows are not so perfect,” Hania said sarcastically.

On Thursday, Hania posted a couple of videos, one using a beauty filter and the other without it. She said when one uses a filter on Instagram, it shows on top of the story.

Hania Aamir makes it clear once and for all that she uses filters and they are visible on her stories. Here’s hoping these stories will put a rest to her plastic surgery rumors once and for all 🙏🏼 #HaniaAamir pic.twitter.com/lSnbR2WYPG — Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) March 18, 2021

“Guys, this is 2021,” said the Ishqiya star. “Filters have been a part of our lives for a while now and everybody should be okay with the fact that people are using them.”

Earlier, Hania came under fire for her video telling people to own their skin while using a filter herself. After being accused of “double standards”, Hania said people missed her point on colourism and failed to look at the bigger picture.

“There’s nothing wrong with using a beauty filter unless there’s pressure to do so,” she said.

Hania has been vocal about women’s skin problems and has called for normalising acne as well.

