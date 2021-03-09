Hamza Ali Abbasi completes first draft of his book

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has completed the first draft of his upcoming book about God announced in December last year.

“First draft of the book [is] done,” said Hamza. “All gratitude is for God only.”

1st rough draft of the book done Alhamdulillah, All Gratitude is for God only. — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) March 8, 2021

He said the book will be available free of cost in response to a fan who suggested it should be free for the public.

Photo: Twitter/Hamza Ali Abbasi

In December, Hamza announced that he would be taking a break from social media because he was in the process of writing his book.

In the process of writing a book….obviously it,ll be about God 🙂 …hoping to be done by June 2021 Insha Allah. Will be a little inactive on social media bcz of that. — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) December 1, 2020

“I will use all mediums, social media and TV, to talk about God,” he said.

He revealed that one of the reasons he chose to do Alif was because it spread the message of God. He also clarified that acting is not haram (forbidden) in Islam.

