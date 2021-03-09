Tuesday, March 9, 2021  | 24 Rajab, 1442
Culture

Hamza Ali Abbasi completes first draft of his book

The book will be free for all

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Hamza Ali Abbasi completes first draft of his book

Photo: File

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has completed the first draft of his upcoming book about God announced in December last year. 

“First draft of the book [is] done,” said Hamza. “All gratitude is for God only.”

He said the book will be available free of cost in response to a fan who suggested it should be free for the public.

Photo: Twitter/Hamza Ali Abbasi

In December, Hamza announced that he would be taking a break from social media because he was in the process of writing his book.

“I will use all mediums, social media and TV, to talk about God,” he said.

He revealed that one of the reasons he chose to do Alif was because it spread the message of God. He also clarified that acting is not haram (forbidden) in Islam. 

