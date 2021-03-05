Funny Heist: banter between robber, shopkeeper in Pakistan goes viral

People call it the most unusual robbery

A video has been doing the rounds on Twitter showing a robber bantering with a shopkeeper while taking cash and shampoos.

“Yes, keep it,” the robber says after the shopkeeper asks him if he can keep some cash, putting the rest into a bag for him.

He then asks the shopkeeper to give him some “big notes”, in response to which he says he doesn’t have them because there is no work.

“We also don’t have work,” the robber remarks. “We’re doing it because there’s no other option.”

The “friendly” robber also lets the shopkeeper keep change when he says it’s hard to get.

“Don’t come again,” the shopkeeper requests and the robber’s response is: “In Shaa Allah.”

The hilarious banter instantly went viral, with many people commenting that such a robbery is possible only in Pakistan.

Some people remarked they have never seen such an unusual robbery.