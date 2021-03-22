First-ever transgender tailor shop inaugurated in Karachi

A first-ever tailor shop run exclusively by transgender people has been inaugurated in Karachi’s Saddar area.

“Trans Pride Society proudly announces the inauguration of the Trans Pride Tailor Shop,” it read on the society’s Instagram. “It is the first commercial tailor shop in Karachi run by members of the transgender community.”

Nisha Rao, who runs the Trans Pride Society, is behind the groundbreaking project.

Photo: Instagram/Nisha Rao

Karachi Bar Association General Secretary Advocate Nawaz Warraich and Sindh Commission Chairperson on Women’s Status Nuzhat Shirin were the chief guests at the opening.

“A big congratulations to our trailers and members of the Trans Pride Society on this new venture,” said Nisha.

The shop is located at Jinnah Complex Apartment and Shopping Mall in Saddar.

