Monday, March 22, 2021  | 7 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Culture

First-ever transgender tailor shop inaugurated in Karachi

It is a project by Trans Pride Society

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
First-ever transgender tailor shop inaugurated in Karachi

Photo: Instagram/Nisha Rao

A first-ever tailor shop run exclusively by transgender people has been inaugurated in Karachi’s Saddar area.

“Trans Pride Society proudly announces the inauguration of the Trans Pride Tailor Shop,” it read on the society’s Instagram. “It is the first commercial tailor shop in Karachi run by members of the transgender community.”

Nisha Rao, who runs the Trans Pride Society, is behind the groundbreaking project.

Photo: Instagram/Nisha Rao

Karachi Bar Association General Secretary Advocate Nawaz Warraich and Sindh Commission Chairperson on Women’s Status Nuzhat Shirin were the chief guests at the opening. 

“A big congratulations to our trailers and members of the Trans Pride Society on this new venture,” said Nisha.

The shop is located at Jinnah Complex Apartment and Shopping Mall in Saddar.

FaceBook WhatsApp
tailor shop transgender
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
transgender, pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mehwish Hayat calls out Vasay Chaudhry for body-shaming
Mehwish Hayat calls out Vasay Chaudhry for body-shaming
Sherry Rehman shares her Bombay Bakery memories
Sherry Rehman shares her Bombay Bakery memories
My dad used to sing in a mosque: Priyanka Chopra
My dad used to sing in a mosque: Priyanka Chopra
Hania Aamir is unapologetic about using beauty filters
Hania Aamir is unapologetic about using beauty filters
I faced workplace discrimination while pregnant, says Asma Shirazi
I faced workplace discrimination while pregnant, says Asma Shirazi
Zoya Nasir calls out Noor Bukhari for shaming a bride
Zoya Nasir calls out Noor Bukhari for shaming a bride
Mardan bride demands books worth Rs100,000 in mehr
Mardan bride demands books worth Rs100,000 in mehr
David Beckham backed Momin Saqib’s One Million Meals campaign
David Beckham backed Momin Saqib’s One Million Meals campaign
Over 300 million people are celebrating Nowruz
Over 300 million people are celebrating Nowruz
Mehwish Hayat: Celebrate Riz Ahmed’s performance, not religion
Mehwish Hayat: Celebrate Riz Ahmed’s performance, not religion
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.