Ertugrul actor Celal Al has special gift for Imran Abbas

Shows Imran around the sets of Ertugrul

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Ertugrul actor Celal Al has special gift for Imran Abbas

Photo: Instagram/Imran Abbas

Actor Imran Abbas visited the sets of the popular dramas Diriliş: Ertuğrul and Kuruluş: Osman in Turkey.

“Thank you, Celal Al and Ozcan Ayma, for presenting me this handmade flag and showing me around the sets of Ertugrul Ghazi and Kuruluş: Osman,” he said.

The flag featured a symbol of the Kayi tribe from Ertugrul.

Photo: Instagram/Imran Abbas

Celal thanked Imran and wished him the best.

Last week, Imran posted a video of himself and Celal jamming to the late Junaid Jamshed’s popular song Dil Dil Pakistan. Celal fed Imran Turkish delight.

Celal hosted actors Reema Khan, Sadia Khan, Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed in Turkey last month.

