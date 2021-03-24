Difficult to succeed in showbiz if you’re honest: Faryal Mehmood

Actor Faryal Mehmood has said one can easily succeed in showbiz if they know the right tactics.

“It’s very difficult to do well and succeed if you’re being honest,” said Faryal. “But if you know the tricks and tactics, then it’s very easy.”

The actor appeared on Something Haute last week, where she opened up on the reality of casting couch and other forms of harassment that aspiring young actors have to face. “They [certain directors and producers] would ask me to go for a drive.”

Faryal said because she didn’t give in, she was constantly told that she was a difficult actor to work with. “I won’t laugh at your vulgar jokes and will tell you not to have the same jokes again.”

She said the main reason why a lot of young actors don’t speak out against harassment is the fear of losing work and getting blacklisted in the industry. Faryal did, however, mention that there are good producers and directors who treat actors with respect.

Last week, actor Saba Bukhari revealed that a director told her “good girls” don’t fit in showbiz.

