Wednesday, March 24, 2021  | 9 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Culture

Difficult to succeed in showbiz if you’re honest: Faryal Mehmood

Actor says most people don't speak up against harassment

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Difficult to succeed in showbiz if you’re honest: Faryal Mehmood

Photo: Instagram/Faryal Mehmood

Actor Faryal Mehmood has said one can easily succeed in showbiz if they know the right tactics.

“It’s very difficult to do well and succeed if you’re being honest,” said Faryal. “But if you know the tricks and tactics, then it’s very easy.”

The actor appeared on Something Haute last week, where she opened up on the reality of casting couch and other forms of harassment that aspiring young actors have to face. “They [certain directors and producers] would ask me to go for a drive.”

Faryal said because she didn’t give in, she was constantly told that she was a difficult actor to work with. “I won’t laugh at your vulgar jokes and will tell you not to have the same jokes again.”

She said the main reason why a lot of young actors don’t speak out against harassment is the fear of losing work and getting blacklisted in the industry. Faryal did, however, mention that there are good producers and directors who treat actors with respect.

Last week, actor Saba Bukhari revealed that a director told her “good girls” don’t fit in showbiz. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
casting couch Faryal Mehmood
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sherry Rehman shares her Bombay Bakery memories
Sherry Rehman shares her Bombay Bakery memories
My dad used to sing in a mosque: Priyanka Chopra
My dad used to sing in a mosque: Priyanka Chopra
Hania Aamir is unapologetic about using beauty filters
Hania Aamir is unapologetic about using beauty filters
I faced workplace discrimination while pregnant, says Asma Shirazi
I faced workplace discrimination while pregnant, says Asma Shirazi
Zoya Nasir calls out Noor Bukhari for shaming a bride
Zoya Nasir calls out Noor Bukhari for shaming a bride
David Beckham backed Momin Saqib’s One Million Meals campaign
David Beckham backed Momin Saqib’s One Million Meals campaign
Mathira is tired of people calling her ‘plastic’
Mathira is tired of people calling her ‘plastic’
Mehwish Hayat: Celebrate Riz Ahmed’s performance, not religion
Mehwish Hayat: Celebrate Riz Ahmed’s performance, not religion
Over 300 million people are celebrating Nowruz
Over 300 million people are celebrating Nowruz
Pakistan ranks 105 among 149 countries in World Happiness Report
Pakistan ranks 105 among 149 countries in World Happiness Report
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.