HOME > Culture

David Beckham backed Momin Saqib’s One Million Meals campaign

Momin has been named the Commonwealth Youth COVID-19 Hero

Posted: Mar 17, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Actor Momin Saqib believes an influencer’s influence makes an impact in society only when it is positively used. Yes, he is the same guy who went viral for this "maro mujhe" rant when Pakistan lost a cricket march.

"It feels good to be appreciated, but helping all those people who were fighting against the coronavirus, including the frontline health workers, was far greater,” Momin told SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din on Wednesday. He has been named the Youth COVID-19 Hero by the Commonwealth.  

“Appreciation is a motivation that helps you continue your services towards making a change in society,” said Momin. “Everyone should do everything in their capacity to help others in these demanding times.” He thanked the volunteers and central team members of One Million Meals, a campaign backed by British footballer David Beckham and boxer Amir Khan. 

“Life is short,” he remarked. “You can inculcate humour in everything so that you won’t miss out on joyful moments in life.”

The Commonwealth Youth Awards are handed out to young people who make a major impact on people and communities. 

