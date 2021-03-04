Cross-border collaboration will bring Netflix to Pakistan: Moazzam Ishaq

Actor Moazzam Ishaq believes the political tensions between India and Pakistan have prevented foreign streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon from working in Pakistan.

If foreign collaborations are promoted, it will be beneficial for all both economically and socially, he remarked.

“Art must never be made subject to borders,” said Moazzam. “It is meant to be absorbed by people around the globe.”

He said one of the main reasons behind intolerance and insensitivity to other cultures is banning their content. The monopoly of Pakistani filmmakers to see only their work being shown at cinemas and on television has led to an unpleasant environment between the two countries, he added. It also limits options for viewers.

“I wish to see industries such as Bollywood, Lollywood, and the Punjabi working in harmony,” said Moazzam. “One fine example of this was when Gippy Grewal came to Pakistan and our entertainers such as Iftikhar Thakur and others worked in the Indian film Chal Mera Putt.”

Moazzam is known for his roles in drama serials Haasil and Do Bol.

Several Pakistani actors have starred in mainstream Indian films, including Mahira Khan in Raees (2017) alongside Shahrukh Khan, Sajal Ali as the late Sridevi’s daughter in Mom (2017), and Mawra Hocane in Sanam Teri Qasam (2016).