Thursday, March 25, 2021  | 10 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Culture

Chrissy Teigen quits Twitter after facing abuse

She was trolled for her plant-based cleaning line

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Chrissy Teigen quits Twitter after facing abuse

Photo: Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

American model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen quit Twitter on Wednesday, becoming the latest celebrity to ditch the platform after facing abuse.

Like many tech behemoths, Twitter is under increasing scrutiny for facilitating torrents of invective against users, commonly from anonymous accounts, in posts often carrying racist or misogynistic overtones.

Earlier this week, Teigen faced a backlash after announcing the launch of a line of plant-based cleaning products, in partnership with reality TV star Kris Jenner.

Some users accused her of “selling out” during a time of pandemic-induced economic anxiety, while others questioned her commitment to environmental protection, given her family’s regular use of private jets.

“It’s time for me to say goodbye,” she wrote in a tweet Wednesday, shortly before deactivating her account, which had more than 13 million followers.

“This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

“My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters.”

Her Instagram account, where he has more than 34 million followers, was still active.

In recent years Teigen has built a reputation for a frank and unfiltered online presence.

In October she posted on Instagram an image of herself and her husband, the singer John Legend, grief-stricken in hospital after their son was stillborn.

The post was “liked” more than 11 million times and praised as helping to reduce the stigma around miscarriages during pregnancy, but was also criticized by some as overly shocking and intimate.

Teigen previously took a break from Twitter in 2014, after facing a torrent of vitriol — including from users who wished her death — for a post decrying the level of gun violence in America.

Too many trolls

Other notable users who have renounced personal use of Twitter include Grammy-winning singer Lizzo, who walked away saying the site had “too many trolls”.

Comedian Pete Davidson quit all social media in 2018, after facing abuse and insults related to his relationship with the singer Ariana Grande. Before his digital departure, he posted that the internet was “an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good.”

In 2016, comedian and actor Leslie Jones left Twitter, citing “sickening” cyberbullies who were racially abusing her.

Jones, who is African American, had been inundated by disturbing tweets containing racial slurs and insults about her appearance.

Last month Twitter said it would not end the practice of allowing anonymous accounts, after top soccer clubs complained about abuse suffered by several of their star players.

Arsenal players Willian and Eddie Nketiah, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial and Chelsea’s Reece James are among those who have suffered racist slurs on social media.

Defending its policy at the time, Twitter said: “At Twitter, we are guided by our values, and never more so than when it comes to fundamental issues like identity.

“We believe everyone has the right to share their voice without requiring a government ID to do so.”

The American company did promise to work alongside the British government and football authorities to tackle the issue.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Chrissy Teigen Twitter
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
My dad used to sing in a mosque: Priyanka Chopra
My dad used to sing in a mosque: Priyanka Chopra
Hania Aamir is unapologetic about using beauty filters
Hania Aamir is unapologetic about using beauty filters
Zoya Nasir calls out Noor Bukhari for shaming a bride
Zoya Nasir calls out Noor Bukhari for shaming a bride
Mathira is tired of people calling her ‘plastic’
Mathira is tired of people calling her ‘plastic’
Pakistan ranks 105 among 149 countries in World Happiness Report
Pakistan ranks 105 among 149 countries in World Happiness Report
Thinking of visiting Thar? Go now before its culture disappears
Thinking of visiting Thar? Go now before its culture disappears
Over 300 million people are celebrating Nowruz
Over 300 million people are celebrating Nowruz
Celebrities congratulate Humayun Saeed on Pride of Performance
Celebrities congratulate Humayun Saeed on Pride of Performance
400-year-old tunnel found at Lahore Fort during restoration work
400-year-old tunnel found at Lahore Fort during restoration work
Queen of Pashtun folklore forced to live under open sky
Queen of Pashtun folklore forced to live under open sky
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.