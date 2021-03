It was built in the 1920s

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A trader named Sheikh Umar Hayat had a palace built in Chiniot in 1922 for his wife Fatima and son Gulzar. But he didn’t live to see his family move into it.

The trader's family, however, went back to Calcutta after his death. They returned to Chiniot for Gulzar’s wedding. On his wedding night, Gulzar was found dead in the bathroom.

Fatima had his grave built inside the palace. She too died a year later and since then, the place is known as the “Palace of Corpses”.