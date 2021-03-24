China’s Canton Tower goes green to celebrate Pakistan Day

Burj Khalifa lights up with Pakistani flag
China and the United Arab Emirates marked Pakistan Day by lighting up their iconic skyscrapers in colours of Pakistani flag.
China celebrated the 70th anniversary of Pakistan-China relations by illuminating the Canton Tower in green and red.
Wow! Must watch 🤩
China’s iconic Canton Tower in Guangzhou illuminated on 23rd March, celebrating #Pakistan’s National Day & 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan & China. #PakistanDay
中巴友谊万岁 🇵🇰 🤝 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/YN6z0gSoRp
— Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) March 24, 2021
“Wishing the people of Pakistan peace and growth,” read the words Burj Khalifa’s Twitter account.
نحتفل اليوم في #برج_خليفة بمناسبة يوم باكستان، متمنين لجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية الرخاء والتقدّم#BurjKhalifa
commemorates Pakistan Day, wishing the people of Pakistan peace and growth pic.twitter.com/FDDcNdpxSd
— Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) March 23, 2021
Pakistan Day was celebrated on March 23 with enthusiasm and zeal. President Arif Alvi conferred civil awards to prominent Pakistanis for remarkable achievements in their fields.