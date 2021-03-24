Wednesday, March 24, 2021  | 9 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Culture

China’s Canton Tower goes green to celebrate Pakistan Day

Burj Khalifa lights up with Pakistani flag

Posted: Mar 24, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
China’s Canton Tower goes green to celebrate Pakistan Day

Photo: Twitter/Danyal Gilani

China and the United Arab Emirates marked Pakistan Day by lighting up their iconic skyscrapers in colours of Pakistani flag.

China celebrated the 70th anniversary of Pakistan-China relations by illuminating the Canton Tower in green and red.

“Wishing the people of Pakistan peace and growth,” read the words Burj Khalifa’s Twitter account.

Pakistan Day was celebrated on March 23 with enthusiasm and zeal. President Arif Alvi conferred civil awards to prominent Pakistanis for remarkable achievements in their fields.

China pakistan day
 
