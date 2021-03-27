Saturday, March 27, 2021  | 12 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Culture

China Fashion Week invites Pakistani designers for 2021 edition

Event will be held online

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
China Fashion Week invites Pakistani designers for 2021 edition

Photo: Instagram/Fashion Pakistan Council

Designer Maheen Khan has confirmed that the Fashion Pakistan Council has been invited to China Fashion Week 2021.

“I’m thrilled to announce that China Fashion Week has invited Fashion Pakistan Week to collaborate,” she said.

The CFW, which started on March 24 and will run till March 31, features 64 Chinese designers showcasing their autumn collections. The organisers have invited 14 designers from Pakistan to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations. Designers from Malaysia, Mongolia, India, Japan, Australia, and Canada will showcase their collections as well.

“Collaborating with China has been amazing for us,” said Maheen. “We hope to reciprocate the invite for the FPW winter festival.”

The FPW was scheduled to take place in December 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic. It was held in February 2021.

Photo: Instagram/Fashion Pakistan Council

The event will be held online. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
China Fashion Week fashion Pakistan week
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
My dad used to sing in a mosque: Priyanka Chopra
My dad used to sing in a mosque: Priyanka Chopra
In pictures: Celebrities who attended the Pakistan Day parade
In pictures: Celebrities who attended the Pakistan Day parade
Zoya Nasir calls out Noor Bukhari for shaming a bride
Zoya Nasir calls out Noor Bukhari for shaming a bride
Mathira is tired of people calling her ‘plastic’
Mathira is tired of people calling her ‘plastic’
Pakistan ranks 105 among 149 countries in World Happiness Report
Pakistan ranks 105 among 149 countries in World Happiness Report
Thinking of visiting Thar? Go now before its culture disappears
Thinking of visiting Thar? Go now before its culture disappears
Over 300 million people are celebrating Nowruz
Over 300 million people are celebrating Nowruz
Celebrities congratulate Humayun Saeed on Pride of Performance
Celebrities congratulate Humayun Saeed on Pride of Performance
Watch: Groom hires helicopter for baraat in AJK
Watch: Groom hires helicopter for baraat in AJK
Iqra Aziz enjoyed playing a liar in Jhooti
Iqra Aziz enjoyed playing a liar in Jhooti
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.