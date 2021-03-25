Cher’s new documentary shows her rescuing Kaavan

American singer Cher is releasing a documentary chronicling Kaavan’s journey to Cambodia, EW reported.

“I saw all the people being affected by it all over the world,” she said of Cher & the Loneliest Elephant. “I know people are suffering too, but this is a story that can brighten their lives.”

The plight of Kaavan, an overweight, 35-year-old bull elephant, drew international condemnation and highlighted the woeful state of Islamabad’s zoo, where conditions are so bad that a judge in May ordered all the animals to be moved.

“I was frightened [to do this], but then I thought, what do you want to do more?” the singer remarked. “I didn’t see any other way to do it.”

Cher & the Loneliest Elephant will premiere on April 22 on Paramount+ in the United States.

