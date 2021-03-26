Celebrities, politicians share memories associated with Haseena Moin

Haseena Moin, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated playwrights and dramatists, passed away in Karachi today, Friday.

She was known for her plays for stage, radio and television, and for writing the first-ever original script for television in Pakistan, Kiran Kahani for PTV.

Social media saw an outpouring of grief, with celebrities and journalists sharing their fondest memories associated with Haseena and her dramas.

“Saddened to hear the loss of our great writer Haseena Moin sahiba,” said Senator Faisal Javed Khan. “She was my mother’s favourite writer.”

Haseena Moin, who created such world-class life stories, is no more,” said Andleeb Abbas.

“Haseena Moin and Kanwal Naseer, your work will live on to inspire generations,” said Adnan Siddiqui.

“Just can’t believe I will never hear your voice again,” Samina Peerzada remarked.

Amber Rahim Shamsi said no one quite got the young, urban woman’s aspirations as Haseena.

“Grew up watching dramas like Ankahi, Dhoop Kinarary, Tanhaaiyan and Uncle Urfi written by her,” said Murtaza Wahab.

Haseena was a Pride of Performance recipient as well.