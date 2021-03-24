Wednesday, March 24, 2021  | 9 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Culture

Celebrities congratulate Humayun Saeed on Pride of Performance

Bushra Ansari, Sultana Siddiqui receive Sitara-i-Imtiaz

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Celebrities congratulate Humayun Saeed on Pride of Performance

Photo: Twitter/Adnan Siddiqui

Celebrities showered actor Humayun Saeed with praise and congratulatory messages for being awarded the Pride of Performance.

“Congratulations to Humayun Saeed on receiving the Pride of Performance,” said host Vasay Chaudhry. “One of the most well deserved recipients with the most well rounded career of recent times.”

On Tuesday, President Arif Alvi conferred awards on prominent Pakistanis for remarkable achievements in their fields. Other Pride of Performance recipients include actors Resham, Naimat Sarhadi and singer Ali Zafar.

Actor Bushra Ansari and HUM Network President Sultana Siddiqui were awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz. Sufi artist Abida Parveen, late poet Ahmad Faraz and artist Sadequain were conferred the Nishan-i-Imtiaz.

Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel received the Pride of Performance as well.

The awards distribution ceremony takes place on Pakistan Day. It is celebrated every year on March 23.

FaceBook WhatsApp
humayun saeed pride of performance
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sherry Rehman shares her Bombay Bakery memories
Sherry Rehman shares her Bombay Bakery memories
My dad used to sing in a mosque: Priyanka Chopra
My dad used to sing in a mosque: Priyanka Chopra
Hania Aamir is unapologetic about using beauty filters
Hania Aamir is unapologetic about using beauty filters
I faced workplace discrimination while pregnant, says Asma Shirazi
I faced workplace discrimination while pregnant, says Asma Shirazi
Zoya Nasir calls out Noor Bukhari for shaming a bride
Zoya Nasir calls out Noor Bukhari for shaming a bride
David Beckham backed Momin Saqib’s One Million Meals campaign
David Beckham backed Momin Saqib’s One Million Meals campaign
Mathira is tired of people calling her ‘plastic’
Mathira is tired of people calling her ‘plastic’
Mehwish Hayat: Celebrate Riz Ahmed’s performance, not religion
Mehwish Hayat: Celebrate Riz Ahmed’s performance, not religion
Over 300 million people are celebrating Nowruz
Over 300 million people are celebrating Nowruz
Pakistan ranks 105 among 149 countries in World Happiness Report
Pakistan ranks 105 among 149 countries in World Happiness Report
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.