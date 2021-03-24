Celebrities congratulate Humayun Saeed on Pride of Performance

Celebrities showered actor Humayun Saeed with praise and congratulatory messages for being awarded the Pride of Performance.

“Congratulations to Humayun Saeed on receiving the Pride of Performance,” said host Vasay Chaudhry. “One of the most well deserved recipients with the most well rounded career of recent times.”

Congratulations to @iamhumayunsaeed on receiving the Presidents Pride of performance. One of the Most well deserved recepiant with probably the most well rounded career of recent times. pic.twitter.com/so0M4PV8KB — vasay chaudhry (@vasaych) March 23, 2021

Mubarak to my dearest, Bushra Ansari on receiving the “Sitara e Imtiaz” and Resham jee & @iamhumayunsaeed on receiving the “Pride of Performance” Award today! You are an inspiration to me & truely the Pride of Pakistan! 🇵🇰

Congratulations to all the winners of the Civil Award! — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) March 23, 2021

On Tuesday, President Arif Alvi conferred awards on prominent Pakistanis for remarkable achievements in their fields. Other Pride of Performance recipients include actors Resham, Naimat Sarhadi and singer Ali Zafar.

Actor Bushra Ansari and HUM Network President Sultana Siddiqui were awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz. Sufi artist Abida Parveen, late poet Ahmad Faraz and artist Sadequain were conferred the Nishan-i-Imtiaz.

Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel received the Pride of Performance as well.

The awards distribution ceremony takes place on Pakistan Day. It is celebrated every year on March 23.

