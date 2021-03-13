Saturday, March 13, 2021  | 28 Rajab, 1442
HOME > Culture

Celebrities call out ‘malicious’ propaganda against Aurat March organisers

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

Several celebrities and politicians have come out in support of the Aurat March organisers after doctored material framing them as blasphemers circulated on social media.

“Ban all the women once and for all,” said singer Meesha Shafi. “End of story!”

She remarked women cannot even protest peacefully on a day that has been designated for them.

Politician Jibran Nasir called out journalists sharing doctored material and said the media should be a source of fact-check when the matter concerns life and death.

“We all remember Mashal Khan’s case,” said Jibran. “It’s sad and worrying to see some media persons becoming a source of malicious propaganda against the Aurat March organisers. 

Actor Osman Khalid Butt termed propaganda against Aurat March shameful and said its detractors cannot stand women taking to the streets to demand their rights.

“How shameful when you have no credible counter narrative you resort to doctoring images and videos to incite hatred and violence,” he said. 

In response to the anti-Aurat March campaign, journalists and activists released a statement and said the doctored material is aimed at propagating hatred and violence towards women organisers. Mainstream journalists such as Ansar Abbasi and Orya Maqbool Jan have shared this material without verification, they said.

Tell us what you think:

