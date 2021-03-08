Monday, March 8, 2021  | 23 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle marries Pakistani traveller

She converted to Islam last year

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle marries Pakistani traveller

Photo: Rosie Gabrielle

Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle said she never thought she would come to Pakistan and fall in love with it.

“I had never thought I would fall in love not only with a country, but one very special individual,” said Rosie of Adeel Amer, who is a Pakistani traveller.

Photo: Instagram/Rosie Gabrielle

In 2019, Gabrielle came to Pakistan with just her bicycle and a sense of curiosity about the country. She travelled to a number of cities, including Lahore, Swat, Multan, and Gwadar. Rosie then made headlines when she announced in 2020 that she had converted to Islam, saying people here helped her cope with her pain she had been going through for years and her desire to be free.

“Not only did I find my partner, but also found my best friend,” Rosie said. “The man who lights up my life and inspires me every single day with his love and actions.”

German vlogger Christian Betzmann also converted to Islam after spending almost a year in Pakistan. He got engaged to actor Zoya Nasir in February 2021.

FaceBook WhatsApp
adeel amer Islam rosie gabrielle vlogger
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Will offer Aishwarya tea if we meet, says Pakistani lookalike
Will offer Aishwarya tea if we meet, says Pakistani lookalike
130-year-old tunnel opened for public in Abbottabad
130-year-old tunnel opened for public in Abbottabad
When Russia was crazy for Disco Deewane
When Russia was crazy for Disco Deewane
Yumna Zaidi disappointed after PEMRA issues notice to her drama
Yumna Zaidi disappointed after PEMRA issues notice to her drama
Irrfan Khan’s son says he loves Pakistani dramas
Irrfan Khan’s son says he loves Pakistani dramas
Veteran film actor Ejaz Durrani passes away in Lahore
Veteran film actor Ejaz Durrani passes away in Lahore
Moen jo Daro: A 5,000-year-old architectural marvel
Moen jo Daro: A 5,000-year-old architectural marvel
What could have saved Ali Sadpara? His manager explains
What could have saved Ali Sadpara? His manager explains
Prince Harry worried 'history repeating itself' with Meghan
Prince Harry worried ‘history repeating itself’ with Meghan
Funny Heist: banter between robber, shopkeeper in Pakistan goes viral
Funny Heist: banter between robber, shopkeeper in Pakistan goes viral
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.