Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle marries Pakistani traveller

Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle said she never thought she would come to Pakistan and fall in love with it.

“I had never thought I would fall in love not only with a country, but one very special individual,” said Rosie of Adeel Amer, who is a Pakistani traveller.

Photo: Instagram/Rosie Gabrielle

In 2019, Gabrielle came to Pakistan with just her bicycle and a sense of curiosity about the country. She travelled to a number of cities, including Lahore, Swat, Multan, and Gwadar. Rosie then made headlines when she announced in 2020 that she had converted to Islam, saying people here helped her cope with her pain she had been going through for years and her desire to be free.

“Not only did I find my partner, but also found my best friend,” Rosie said. “The man who lights up my life and inspires me every single day with his love and actions.”

German vlogger Christian Betzmann also converted to Islam after spending almost a year in Pakistan. He got engaged to actor Zoya Nasir in February 2021.

