Culture

Body-shaming during pregnancy really broke me: Kim Kardashian

Media compared her to a 'killer whale'

Posted: Mar 6, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Body-shaming during pregnancy really broke me: Kim Kardashian

Photo: Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has revealed she was shamed for gaining 60 pounds during her first pregnancy, according to Reuters.

“I cried every single day over what was happening to my body, mainly from the pressures of being constantly compared to what society considered a healthy person,” said Kim, adding that she was compared to a “killer whale” by the media.

Kim said she was shamed on a weekly basis with cover stories that made her feel “painfully insecure”, and she didn’t step out of her house for months. 

“It really broke me,” she remarked.

Photo: Eonline

Kim was reminded of her trauma while watching a documentary on pop star Britney Spears, who had a highly publicised emotional breakdown in 2007 (Britney had attacked the photographers with an umbrella and shaved her head, according to Mirror).

“No one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgment for entertainment,” Kim said.

Kim and rapper Kanye West’s first child North was born in June 2013. They have four children together.

Last month, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after seven years of marriage.

body shaming Britney Spears kanye west killer whale kim kardashian media
 
