HOME > Culture

Aurat March Sindh demands safe women hostels, domestic workers rights

It will be held on March 8

Posted: Mar 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Mar 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: Twitter/Aurat March Sindh

Aurat March Sindh has asked for additional hostels for women students and an end to an “undeclared curfew” for them in the province.

It has also demanded the Sindh Domestic Workers Act be enacted, which will ensure the right to minimum wage for domestic workers.

The organisers have released the Aurat March anthem, which asks for the emancipation of women in the country.

It also highlighted that many in the province live without access to health, gas and education.

Aurat March will be held across the country on the International Women’s Day, March 8.

Aurat March international womens day
 
