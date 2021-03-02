Aurat March Sindh demands safe women hostels, domestic workers rights

Aurat March Sindh has asked for additional hostels for women students and an end to an “undeclared curfew” for them in the province.

It has also demanded the Sindh Domestic Workers Act be enacted, which will ensure the right to minimum wage for domestic workers.

عورت آزادي مارچ جون مک آرگنائيزر اڄ نرسنگ اسپتال جامشورو جو دورو ڪيو . اتي موجود زير تربيت نرسن سان ڳالهه ٻولھ ٿي ، ھنن عورت مارچ ۾ شرڪت جو يقين ڏياريو https://t.co/vYSzQ5Iulp — AuratAzadiMarchHyd2021 (@AuratMarchSindh) March 1, 2021

The organisers have released the Aurat March anthem, which asks for the emancipation of women in the country.

It also highlighted that many in the province live without access to health, gas and education.

Aurat March will be held across the country on the International Women’s Day, March 8.