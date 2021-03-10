Wednesday, March 10, 2021  | 25 Rajab, 1442
Culture

Aurat March 2021: Here are some of the best placards

People gathered in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Quetta

SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital/Rahim Sajwani

Hundreds of women, men and transgender people took to the streets and protested against patriarchy on International Women’s Day across Pakistan.

This time, the marchers asked for better healthcare facilities for everyone as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some of the best placards from Aurat March 2021.

Photo: SAMAA Digital

“Let the court handle it, yaar. And when they did, the men got off scot-free.”

Photo: SAMAA Digital

“If you like the dupatta so much, why not blindfold yourself with it?”

Photo: SAMAA Digital

“Sexual harassment is unacceptable in educational institutions.”

Photo: SAMAA Digital

“No father, no uncle. Woman will fight her own fights.”

Photo: SAMAA Digital

“Cuts in education budgets are unacceptable.”

Photo: SAMAA Digital

“I have aged before time because all my life is spent fetching water,” read a placard held by a woman in Sindh. In some parts of Sindh, women travel long distances just to access drink water.

Photo: SAMAA Digital

“There has been hardly any discussion on marital rape over the years.”

Photo: SAMAA Digital

There was dance and music.

“No one can treat women like their property.”

In 1985, Zia prohibited women from wearing saris. Iqbal Bano, clad in a black sari, protested by singing this nazm of Faiz Ahmed Faiz to a crowd 50,000 strong in Lahore. This young woman kept Bano’s spirit alive by singing the same nazm.

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8, highlighting and celebrating women’s struggle for their rights, including the right to equal pay and vote, as well as against social evils such as domestic abuse and violence. 

