Aurat March 2021: Here are some of the best placards

Hundreds of women, men and transgender people took to the streets and protested against patriarchy on International Women’s Day across Pakistan.

This time, the marchers asked for better healthcare facilities for everyone as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some of the best placards from Aurat March 2021.

Photo: SAMAA Digital

“Let the court handle it, yaar. And when they did, the men got off scot-free.”

Photo: SAMAA Digital

“If you like the dupatta so much, why not blindfold yourself with it?”

Photo: SAMAA Digital

“Sexual harassment is unacceptable in educational institutions.”

Photo: SAMAA Digital

“No father, no uncle. Woman will fight her own fights.”

Photo: SAMAA Digital

“Cuts in education budgets are unacceptable.”

Photo: SAMAA Digital

“I have aged before time because all my life is spent fetching water,” read a placard held by a woman in Sindh. In some parts of Sindh, women travel long distances just to access drink water.

Photo: SAMAA Digital

“There has been hardly any discussion on marital rape over the years.”

Photo: SAMAA Digital

There was dance and music.

Here’s @AuratMarchSindh demanding their rights to dance and music pic.twitter.com/QHXnVMfuUO — Samaa Life&Style (@LifestyleSamaa) March 9, 2021

“No one can treat women like their property.”

This young man in Hyderabad said you can’t treat women like your “private property”#AuratMarch pic.twitter.com/5RK9lHsMA6 — Samaa Life&Style (@LifestyleSamaa) March 8, 2021

In 1985, Zia prohibited women from wearing saris. Iqbal Bano, clad in a black sari, protested by singing this nazm of Faiz Ahmed Faiz to a crowd 50,000 strong in Lahore. This young woman kept Bano’s spirit alive by singing the same nazm.

In 1985, Zia prohibited women from wearing saris. Iqbal Bano, clad in a black sari, protested by singing this nazm of Faiz Ahmed Faiz to a crowd 50,000 strong in Lahore. (@Rekhta) Today this young woman kept that spirit alive #AuratMarch 36 years later in the same city pic.twitter.com/yBLNPptske — Samaa Life&Style (@LifestyleSamaa) March 8, 2021

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8, highlighting and celebrating women’s struggle for their rights, including the right to equal pay and vote, as well as against social evils such as domestic abuse and violence.

