Atiqa Odho calls out Firdous Ashiq for not wearing mask

Actor Atiqa Odho is upset over government officials not taking COVID-19 seriously.

“I am amazed to see how even government officials are not wearing masks during events and press conferences,” said Atiqa. “How do they expect people to follow COVID-19 SOP when sitting in the government they don’t set any example?”

Photo: Twitter/Atiqa Odho

Photo: Twitter/Atiqa Odho

Atiqa shared a photo of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, who made a public appearance without wearing a mask.

Madam, put your mask on please ! pic.twitter.com/t6y5Z1HR6N — Atiqa Odho Official (@atiqaodho2009) March 21, 2021

“Madam, put on your mask, please,” Atiqa said. She added it is the responsibility of public figures to guide people.

Madam, put your mask on please ! pic.twitter.com/t6y5Z1HR6N — Atiqa Odho Official (@atiqaodho2009) March 21, 2021

Photo: Twitter/Atiqa Odho

Pakistan is experiencing the third wave of COVID-19, with over 34,000 active cases and 72 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Mehwish Hayat too expressed concerns over violation of COVID-19 guidelines last week when a live concert was organised in Islamabad.

