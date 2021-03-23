Tuesday, March 23, 2021  | 8 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Culture

Atiqa Odho calls out Firdous Ashiq for not wearing mask

People are being foolish, she remarks

Posted: Mar 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

Actor Atiqa Odho is upset over government officials not taking COVID-19 seriously.

“I am amazed to see how even government officials are not wearing masks during events and press conferences,” said Atiqa. “How do they expect people to follow COVID-19 SOP when sitting in the government they don’t set any example?”

Photo: Twitter/Atiqa Odho

Atiqa shared a photo of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, who made a public appearance without wearing a mask. 

“Madam, put on your mask, please,” Atiqa said. She added it is the responsibility of public figures to guide people.

Pakistan is experiencing the third wave of COVID-19, with over 34,000 active cases and 72 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. 

Mehwish Hayat too expressed concerns over violation of COVID-19 guidelines last week when a live concert was organised in Islamabad. 

