Atiqa Odho calls out Firdous Ashiq for not wearing mask

People are being foolish, she remarks
Actor Atiqa Odho is upset over government officials not taking COVID-19 seriously.
“I am amazed to see how even government officials are not wearing masks during events and press conferences,” said Atiqa. “How do they expect people to follow COVID-19 SOP when sitting in the government they don’t set any example?”
Atiqa shared a photo of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, who made a public appearance without wearing a mask.
Madam, put your mask on please ! pic.twitter.com/t6y5Z1HR6N
— Atiqa Odho Official (@atiqaodho2009) March 21, 2021
“Madam, put on your mask, please,” Atiqa said. She added it is the responsibility of public figures to guide people.
Pakistan is experiencing the third wave of COVID-19, with over 34,000 active cases and 72 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
Mehwish Hayat too expressed concerns over violation of COVID-19 guidelines last week when a live concert was organised in Islamabad.