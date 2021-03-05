ASP Amna Baig wins international award

ASP Amna Baig has won the Integrity Icon award, which recognises and honours civil servants striving for a change in society. Baig is a sub divisional police officer in Kohsar, Islamabad.

Danish ambassador to Pakistan presented her the award. “[I am] impressed by her work on making public spaces safe for all genders and bringing justice to the society,” Lis Rosenholm tweeted on Wednesday.

Honored to award @IntegrityIconPK to @amnaappi! Impressed by her work on making public spaces safe for all genders & bringing justice to society 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Hoping she inspires 🇵🇰 females to join @ICT_Police become change-makers & develop ideas for integrity in their communities! pic.twitter.com/fY6ozqawoo — Lis Rosenholm 😷 (@DKinPK) March 3, 2021

Amna thanked the Danish ambassador and said: “Happy to be receiving the award from another public servant who is so passionately committed to the cause of gender.”

Thank you, Lis. Happy to be receiving the award from another public servant who is so passionately committed to the cause of gender. — Amna Baig (@amnaappi) March 3, 2021

Amna took oath as the sub divisional officer in January, 2021.

Took charge as Sub Divisional Police Officer Kohsar, hoping to serve and protect Islamabad with @ICT_Police pic.twitter.com/TbU3AzPSSD — Amna Baig (@amnaappi) January 24, 2021

IIP awards are held every year.

