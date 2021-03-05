Friday, March 5, 2021  | 20 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

ASP Amna Baig wins international award

Amna is a sub divisional police officer in Islamabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
ASP Amna Baig wins international award

Photo: Instagram/Lis Rosenholm

ASP Amna Baig has won the Integrity Icon award, which recognises and honours civil servants striving for a change in society. Baig is a sub divisional police officer in Kohsar, Islamabad.

Danish ambassador to Pakistan presented her the award. “[I am] impressed by her work on making public spaces safe for all genders and bringing justice to the society,” Lis Rosenholm tweeted on Wednesday. 

Amna thanked the Danish ambassador and said: “Happy to be receiving the award from another public servant who is so passionately committed to the cause of gender.”

Amna took oath as the sub divisional officer in January, 2021.

IIP awards are held every year.

FaceBook WhatsApp
anma baig IIP integrity icon pakistan lis rosenholm Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
integrity icon award
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
130-year-old tunnel opened for public in Abbottabad
130-year-old tunnel opened for public in Abbottabad
Yumna Zaidi disappointed after PEMRA issues notice to her drama
Yumna Zaidi disappointed after PEMRA issues notice to her drama
When Russia was crazy for Disco Deewane
When Russia was crazy for Disco Deewane
Irrfan Khan’s son says he loves Pakistani dramas
Irrfan Khan’s son says he loves Pakistani dramas
Moen jo Daro: A 5,000-year-old architectural marvel
Moen jo Daro: A 5,000-year-old architectural marvel
Veteran film actor Ejaz Durrani passes away in Lahore
Veteran film actor Ejaz Durrani passes away in Lahore
Prince Harry worried 'history repeating itself' with Meghan
Prince Harry worried ‘history repeating itself’ with Meghan
Imran Abbas, Ertugrul’s Celal Al sing Dil Dil Pakistan
Imran Abbas, Ertugrul’s Celal Al sing Dil Dil Pakistan
What could have saved Ali Sadpara? His manager explains
What could have saved Ali Sadpara? His manager explains
Muniba Mazari is a bride in this fashion film
Muniba Mazari is a bride in this fashion film
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.