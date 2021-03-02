Ali Kazmi’s Funny Boy is contending for an Oscar

Actor Ali Kazmi’s Funny Boy is among 366 films competing for an Oscar this year and he couldn’t be more excited.

“What a list to be included in,” said Ali. “Thank you to the Academy Awards for the recognition.”

Photo: Instagram/Ali Kazmi

This is the highest number of films eligible for Best Picture award selected by the Academy in 50 years.

Funny Boy is an adaptation of Sri Lankan novelist Shyam Selvadurai’s book of the same name set in Sri Lanka. It is a story of a boy named Arjie, who is deemed “funny” by his family, and a teenager who is attracted towards his male classmate.

The film also shows political tensions between the Sinhalese and Tamils and the violence that resulted in a 26-year-old civil war.

Funny Boy is available on Netflix and CBC Gem. Indian-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta has directed it.

Nominations will be out on Monday, which will feature between five and 10 films.

The 93rd Academy Awards will take place on April 25, 2021.

