Monday, March 15, 2021  | 30 Rajab, 1442
HOME > Culture

Aiman Khan accused of body shaming Mawra Hocane

She called her 'too skinny'

Posted: Mar 15, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Aiman Khan accused of body shaming Mawra Hocane

Photo: Instagram/Aiman Khan

Actor Aiman Khan received flak on social media after she called Mawra Hocane ‘skinny’ and suggested she put on some weight. 

Aiman and husband Muneeb Butt appeared on The Couple Show hosted by real-life couple Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali. Aiman was asked what she likes about Mawra and what she doesn’t. “I really like the photos she posts on Fridays,” she said. “My suggestion to her is that she should gain some weight as she’s too skinny.”

Many people on social media, however, accused Aiman of body shaming Mawra and called her comments ‘insensitive’.

The Mann Mayal actor responded by asking people to stop this “non-sense”. She remarked that people were unnecessarily “taking things personally and spreading negativity”.

Photo: Instagram/Aiman Khan

Mawra also came out in support of Aiman and asked her fans to refrain from vilifying someone. She remarked that people sometimes “don’t mean what they say” and they should be given space.

Photo: Instagram/Mawra Hocane

“Let’s be kind and give each other space for improvement,” Mawra added.

AIman Khan aiman muneeb body shaming Mawra Hocane
 
