Adnan Siddiqui shares throwback photos with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

Actor Adnan Siddiqui surprised his fans by posting photos of himself with Hollywood superstars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

“A Mighty Heart will always hold an indisputably prized place in my heart for professional and personal reasons,” said Adnan.

Photo: Instagram/Adnan Siddiqui

A Mighty Heart was based on a memoir by Mariane Pearl, wife of the late American journalist Daniel Pearl, who was abducted and later murdered in Karachi in 2002. The movie starred Angelina as Mariane, the late Irrfan Khan as Karachi chief police officer and Adnan as Irrfan’s partner in investigation. The film’s part set in Karachi was shot in India’s Pune. It was co-produced by Brad Pitt.

“Looking at these photographs, I suddenly have an overwhelming urge to go back in time to the Taj Mahal, Colaba and relive the glory days,” Adnan said.

Photo: Instagram/Adnan Siddiqui

Adnan has worked with the late Sridevi in Bollywood film Mom (2017) as well, which featured Sajal Ali as their daughter.

