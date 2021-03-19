400-year-old tunnel found at Lahore Fort during restoration work

It was used as a secret passage

A 400-year-old secret tunnel was discovered at the Lahore Fort during restoration work earlier this week.

According to experts, the tunnel was built during the Mughal era and was used as a secret passage. It was used for drainage during rains.

Walled City of Lahore Authority engineer Umar said that they had started digging near Moti Masjid when the authority first saw the tunnel. "When you enter it, there are multiple small passages leading out."

There are holes in the tunnel after every 10 feet for ventilation and comprises space to hang lamps.

"More secrets will be uncovered once the 625 feet tunnel is completely dug," Umar added.