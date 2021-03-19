Friday, March 19, 2021  | 4 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Culture

400-year-old tunnel found at Lahore Fort during restoration work

It was used as a secret passage

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago

A 400-year-old secret tunnel was discovered at the Lahore Fort during restoration work earlier this week.

According to experts, the tunnel was built during the Mughal era and was used as a secret passage. It was used for drainage during rains.

Walled City of Lahore Authority engineer Umar said that they had started digging near Moti Masjid when the authority first saw the tunnel. "When you enter it, there are multiple small passages leading out."

There are holes in the tunnel after every 10 feet for ventilation and comprises space to hang lamps.

"More secrets will be uncovered once the 625 feet tunnel is completely dug," Umar added.

 
lahore fort secret tunnel
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Lahore Fort, secret tunnel at lahore fort, secret passage, drainage, lahore walled city authority, mughal era
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mehwish Hayat calls out Vasay Chaudhry for body-shaming
Mehwish Hayat calls out Vasay Chaudhry for body-shaming
Aiman Khan accused of body shaming Mawra Hocane
Aiman Khan accused of body shaming Mawra Hocane
Sherry Rehman shares her Bombay Bakery memories
Sherry Rehman shares her Bombay Bakery memories
Maheen Khan thinks Meghan is acting like a 'petulant child'
Maheen Khan thinks Meghan is acting like a ‘petulant child’
Shaniera Akram responds to Lahore university expelling students
Shaniera Akram responds to Lahore university expelling students
I faced workplace discrimination while pregnant, says Asma Shirazi
I faced workplace discrimination while pregnant, says Asma Shirazi
Mardan bride demands books worth Rs100,000 in mehr
Mardan bride demands books worth Rs100,000 in mehr
David Beckham backed Momin Saqib’s One Million Meals campaign
David Beckham backed Momin Saqib’s One Million Meals campaign
Adnan Siddiqui shares throwback photos with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Adnan Siddiqui shares throwback photos with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Rooh Afza was once sold for Rs1.25, this ad proves
Rooh Afza was once sold for Rs1.25, this ad proves
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.