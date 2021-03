It was restored in November last year

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department has opened a 130-year-old tunnel for public in Ayubia, Abbottabad.

The Moto Tunnel was built in the British era (1851). It was restored by the Wildlife Department in November last year. Carved out of clay and stone, the tunnel is 250-feet-long and six-feet high. It has become a popular tourist spot.