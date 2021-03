The 12th Karachi Literature Festival went live today with a documentary detailing last year’s edition.

The festival is being held online due to the pandemic. It can be accessed on KLF’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Photo: Instagram/KLF

The festival will last three days (March 26, 27 and 28). Post Pandemic Economy of Pakistan will be one of the closing sessions.

Last year, student politics and censorship were two main topics of discussion at the KLF.