Women TikTokers in Pakistan are scared after Muskan Sheikh killing

The murder of TikToker Muskan Sheikh has scared women who use the popular TikTok app to make fun videos of them.

Muskaan, who was popular for her Tiktok videos, was shot dead by men on a motorcycle outside the Anklesaria Hospital in Karachi’s Garden, the police said on Tuesday.

Hareem Shah told SAMAA TV that incidents like these bring a bad name to Pakistan.

“It is unfortunate that we are not safe in Pakistan. Where do we go if we’re not safe here,” she asked.

Another TikTok star Sandal Khattak has said that there is jealousy among famous TikTokers. She said she has received threats from a fellow male TikTok user.

Ayesha also said that she has received threatening calls and that has made her very scared.